By Sonali Paul and Narayanan Somasundaram

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, May 24 China's Hanlong Mining has put back by six months a target date to seal a A$1.34 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover of Australian iron ore group Sundance Resources, as Chinese investment in Australian resource projects cools this year.

The firms said they had agreed to delay the takeover until November after Hanlong struggled to line up funding from China.

The long delay on the deal, first announced last July, points to China's reluctance to make big bets on risky resources projects offshore amid uncertainty over economic growth at home.

Global markets have been rattled by signs of slowing growth in the world's No.2 economy, which is casting a shadow over demand for commodities and led Premier Wen Jiabao to push forward key investment projects in a bid to revive growth.

Hanlong is targeting Sundance for its $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Congo and Cameroon in western Africa, seen as a major new source of iron ore that could diversify China's dependence on Australia and Brazil.

The project, which includes building a 510 km (320 mile) rail line and a deep water port, has yet to secure key approvals from the two governments and backing from the Chinese Development Bank, all expected months ago.

Chinese interest in snapping up Australian assets has dropped sharply since last year, when Chinese takeovers of Australian metals and mining assets peaked at 40 deals worth $6.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Nearly half way into 2012, Chinese bids have shrunk to $522 million, less than a tenth of last year's figure.

"The past urgency is missing," said a banker who had advised Chinese firms on several large deals in the last two years.

"Barely a year ago they would have stepped in, looked at the asset and if they saw potential, the Chinese would make the first bid which almost always looked compelling."

Sundance Chairman George Jones said the two main factors holding up Chinese funding were slow decisions from Cameroon and Congo setting licence conditions for Sundance and delayed approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.

Jones said the mining licence terms should be agreed next week, or early June at the latest, and expects Hanlong to win Foreign Investment Review Board approval by the end of June.

Speaking by phone from Perth, he said the firm's close work with Hanlong has "given us a lot of confidence that they do have the ability to deliver on this transaction."

MID-NOVEMBER TARGET

Hanlong, which owns 18.6 percent of Sundance, had hoped to line up backing for the takeover from the China Development Bank last November, but has now pushed the deadline for that funding out to August 31.

Jones said Sundance now hopes to complete a deal by mid-November, having now established "a clearer understanding of the needs of China's National Development and Reform Commission and Hanlong's financiers, the China Development Bank."

Sundance's shares jumped 7.5 percent to A$0.43 as investors gained comfort the deal may still go ahead. But the shares were still 14 percent below Hanlong's offer price of A$0.50 a share.

Mbalam is expected to produce 35 million tonnes a year of iron ore. This compares with a forecast 55 million tonnes this year from Australia's Fortescue Metals Group, the world's number four iron producer.

The difficulties in getting big projects up and running in a rising cost environment have made Chinese firms and their lenders hesitant to make big new investments, China's ambassador to Australia, Chen Yuming, told Reuters in an interview this month.

Jones said the Chinese were just being prudent and he did not see the broader global uncertainty weighing on the deal or undermining China Development Bank's lending for deals in general.

Hanlong's bid for Sundance last year followed a string of Chinese bids for emerging Australian iron ore producers, as China's steel mills try to trim their dependence on the big three iron ore producers, Brazil's Vale and Anglo Australian giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto and BHP, both in the midst of rapid expansions at their Australian iron ore operations, have recently flagged they remain bullish on the outlook for iron ore, despite slowing demand growth from China's steel mills.

However, BHP said the window for producers to tap into that demand growth had narrowed to 2025.

($1 = 1.0289 Australian dollars) (Editing by Ed Davies)