MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, May 24 China's Hanlong Mining
has put back by six months a target date to seal a A$1.34
billion ($1.3 billion) takeover of Australian iron ore group
Sundance Resources, as Chinese investment in Australian
resource projects cools this year.
The firms said they had agreed to delay the takeover until
November after Hanlong struggled to line up funding from China.
The long delay on the deal, first announced last July,
points to China's reluctance to make big bets on risky resources
projects offshore amid uncertainty over economic growth at home.
Global markets have been rattled by signs of slowing growth
in the world's No.2 economy, which is casting a shadow over
demand for commodities and led Premier Wen Jiabao to push
forward key investment projects in a bid to revive growth.
Hanlong is targeting Sundance for its $4.7 billion Mbalam
iron ore project on the border of Congo and Cameroon in western
Africa, seen as a major new source of iron ore that could
diversify China's dependence on Australia and Brazil.
The project, which includes building a 510 km (320 mile)
rail line and a deep water port, has yet to secure key approvals
from the two governments and backing from the Chinese
Development Bank, all expected months ago.
Chinese interest in snapping up Australian assets has
dropped sharply since last year, when Chinese takeovers of
Australian metals and mining assets peaked at 40 deals worth
$6.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Nearly half way into 2012, Chinese bids have shrunk to $522
million, less than a tenth of last year's figure.
"The past urgency is missing," said a banker who had advised
Chinese firms on several large deals in the last two years.
"Barely a year ago they would have stepped in, looked at the
asset and if they saw potential, the Chinese would make the
first bid which almost always looked compelling."
Sundance Chairman George Jones said the two main factors
holding up Chinese funding were slow decisions from Cameroon and
Congo setting licence conditions for Sundance and delayed
approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.
Jones said the mining licence terms should be agreed next
week, or early June at the latest, and expects Hanlong to win
Foreign Investment Review Board approval by the end of June.
Speaking by phone from Perth, he said the firm's close work
with Hanlong has "given us a lot of confidence that they do have
the ability to deliver on this transaction."
MID-NOVEMBER TARGET
Hanlong, which owns 18.6 percent of Sundance, had hoped to
line up backing for the takeover from the China Development Bank
last November, but has now pushed the deadline for that funding
out to August 31.
Jones said Sundance now hopes to complete a deal by
mid-November, having now established "a clearer understanding of
the needs of China's National Development and Reform Commission
and Hanlong's financiers, the China Development Bank."
Sundance's shares jumped 7.5 percent to A$0.43 as investors
gained comfort the deal may still go ahead. But the shares were
still 14 percent below Hanlong's offer price of A$0.50 a share.
Mbalam is expected to produce 35 million tonnes a year of
iron ore. This compares with a forecast 55 million tonnes this
year from Australia's Fortescue Metals Group, the
world's number four iron producer.
The difficulties in getting big projects up and running in a
rising cost environment have made Chinese firms and their
lenders hesitant to make big new investments, China's ambassador
to Australia, Chen Yuming, told Reuters in an interview this
month.
Jones said the Chinese were just being prudent and he did
not see the broader global uncertainty weighing on the deal or
undermining China Development Bank's lending for deals in
general.
Hanlong's bid for Sundance last year followed a string of
Chinese bids for emerging Australian iron ore producers, as
China's steel mills try to trim their dependence on the big
three iron ore producers, Brazil's Vale and Anglo
Australian giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
Rio Tinto and BHP, both in the midst of rapid expansions at
their Australian iron ore operations, have recently flagged they
remain bullish on the outlook for iron ore, despite slowing
demand growth from China's steel mills.
However, BHP said the window for producers to tap into that
demand growth had narrowed to 2025.
($1 = 1.0289 Australian dollars)
