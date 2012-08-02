SYDNEY Aug 2 Australian miner Sundance
Resources said on Thursday it is in discussions with
takeover suitor, China's Hanlong Group, over a "reasonable
acquisition price," suggesting the purchase price may fall.
On Wednesday, a Hanlong official said China had approved the
one-year old deal, in a vote of confidence for a sector
grappling with falling prices and weak demand as the global
economy cools.
A separate official told Reuters the Chinese firm was
seeking to negotiate a lower price since Sundance's share price
had fallen over 40 percent from the agreed price of A$0.57 per
share which valued the company at A$1.74 billion.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)