SYDNEY Aug 2 Australian miner Sundance Resources said on Thursday it is in discussions with takeover suitor, China's Hanlong Group, over a "reasonable acquisition price," suggesting the purchase price may fall.

On Wednesday, a Hanlong official said China had approved the one-year old deal, in a vote of confidence for a sector grappling with falling prices and weak demand as the global economy cools.

A separate official told Reuters the Chinese firm was seeking to negotiate a lower price since Sundance's share price had fallen over 40 percent from the agreed price of A$0.57 per share which valued the company at A$1.74 billion. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)