SYDNEY, Aug 2 China's Hanlong Group is in talks to reduce the A$1.7 billion price tag it agreed to pay for Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources, following a drop in both Sundance's share price and the price of iron ore.

Sundance said in statement that Chinese regulators had finally approved the year-old deal, but on the condition the purchase was struck at a "reasonable acquisition price".

Trading in Sundance shares, which have fallen 40 percent since the bid was first launched, was halted

Hanlong, which already owns 17 percent of Sundance, wants the company for its $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project on the border of the republics of Congo and Cameroon in western Africa. The region is seen as a major new source of iron ore that could cut China's dependence on Australia and Brazil.

A Hanlong official told Reuters on Wednesday the Chinese firm was seeking to negotiate a lower price, while Australian media reports indicated Hanlong was eyeing a deal at 50 cents, valuing the offer at A$1.5 billion.

"The power is with the buyer now with weak commodity prices," James Wilson, senior analyst at RBS Morgans said.

"Having said that, there have been M&A deals in the sector and mining majors are saying long-term demand outlook is positive."

Last week rival Northern Iron Ltd said it had two competing offers of over $500 million each sending its shares higher.

The Sundance deal was agreed last year when the outlook for iron ore prices were far rosier. Iron ore prices are now languishing near their lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years, hitting the share prices of resource firms.

Sundance shares last traded at A$0.335 cents, before trading was halted.

Other conditions laid down by China's National Development and Reform Commission include Hanlong tying up equity and debt funding for the deal. The Chinese firm has till the end of August to secure funding from China Development Bank. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)