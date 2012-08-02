* Chinese regulatory approval depends on "reasonable" price
* Sundance says in talks to arrive at a price
* Hanlong offering 50 cents a share vs 57 cents
earlier-reports
(Adds details)
SYDNEY, Aug 2 China's Hanlong Group is in talks
to reduce the A$1.7 billion price tag it agreed to pay for
Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources, following
a drop in both Sundance's share price and the price of iron ore.
Sundance said in statement that Chinese regulators had
finally approved the year-old deal, but on the condition the
purchase was struck at a "reasonable acquisition price".
Trading in Sundance shares, which have fallen 40 percent
since the bid was first launched, was halted
Hanlong, which already owns 17 percent of Sundance, wants
the company for its $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project on the
border of the republics of Congo and Cameroon in western Africa.
The region is seen as a major new source of iron ore that could
cut China's dependence on Australia and Brazil.
A Hanlong official told Reuters on Wednesday the Chinese
firm was seeking to negotiate a lower price, while Australian
media reports indicated Hanlong was eyeing a deal at 50 cents,
valuing the offer at A$1.5 billion.
"The power is with the buyer now with weak commodity
prices," James Wilson, senior analyst at RBS Morgans said.
"Having said that, there have been M&A deals in the sector
and mining majors are saying long-term demand outlook is
positive."
Last week rival Northern Iron Ltd said it had two
competing offers of over $500 million each sending its shares
higher.
The Sundance deal was agreed last year when the outlook for
iron ore prices were far rosier. Iron ore prices are now
languishing near their lowest level in more than two-and-a-half
years, hitting the share prices of resource firms.
Sundance shares last traded at A$0.335 cents, before trading
was halted.
Other conditions laid down by China's National Development
and Reform Commission include Hanlong tying up equity and debt
funding for the deal. The Chinese firm has till the end of
August to secure funding from China Development Bank.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard
Pullin)