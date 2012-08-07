* Offer 30 pct below previously agreed deal
* Lower offer still nearly 20 pct above current share price
* Talks still on between Hanlong and Sundance-source
SYDNEY, Aug 7 China's Hanlong Group has cut its
offer for Australian-listed miner Sundance Resources by
30 percent to A$1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) to reflect the weak
commodities outlook, a source with direct knowledge said.
Hanlong and Sundance, which have been working on the deal
for a year, are still in talks over the revised offer, the
source said. The source declined to reveal how the talks were
progressing or to be named as discussions were confidential.
The lower offer comes as iron ore prices are languishing near
their lowest level in more than two and a half years, thanks to
cooling Chinese demand.
It also reflects China's weaker appetite for Australian
mining assets. So far this year, Chinese bids have shrunk to
$522 million, less than a tenth of a year ago, with bankers and
lawyers saying Chinese companies are not eager participants in
auctions any more.
The latest offer works out to 40 cents a share, down from 57
cents last year when the iron ore price outlook was far rosier.
The offer is still a 19.4 percent premium to Sundance's last
closing price on July 31. The shares have been suspended until
Thursday.
A Sundance spokeswoman in an email declined comment.
Last week Sundance hinted the deal value may fall after
revealing it was talking to Hanlong over the price. That came
after the Chinese regulators approved the deal on condition of a
"reasonable acquisition price".
Hanlong, which already owns 17 percent of Sundance, wants
the company for its $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project on the
border of the republics of Congo and Cameroon in western Africa.
The region is seen as a major new source of iron ore that could
cut China's dependence on Australia and Brazil.
Last week a Hanlong official told Reuters the Chinese firm
was seeking to negotiate a lower price as Sundance's share price
had fallen more than 40 percent from the agreed price that
valued Sundance at A$1.74 billion.
The negotiations add to a tumultuous two years for Sundance.
In June 2010, its entire board of directors was killed in a
plane crash near the Mbalam project. A new board and management
were appointed before the Hanlong bid in July last year.
($1 = 0.9450 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard
Pullin)