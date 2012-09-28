MELBOURNE, Sept 28 Sundance Resources Ltd plans to update investors on the status of financing for Chinese suitor Hanlong Group's $1.4 billion bid for the company by October 2, it said on Friday as it requested a trading halt on its shares.

Hanlong is awaiting funding from China Development Bank to go ahead with its reduced 45 cents a share offer. The offer was cut by a fifth last month under pressure from the Chinese government due to a slide in iron ore prices to near a three-year low and sharp drop in Sundance's share price.

Sundance, targeted for its Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Cameroon and the Republic of Congo, said it requested a trading halt "pending an announcement on Hanlong's Financial Commitment obligations" under the revised agreement.

The Australian firm's shares last traded at A$0.34, 24 percent below the offer price, reflecting persistent doubts about the fate of the deal.

The takeover has dragged on for more than a year amid delays in securing mining leases in Cameroon and Congo and the China National Development and Reform Commission's reluctance to back the deal earlier this year.

Sundance and Hanlong said in August they expected to complete the deal in mid-December, after securing financing from China Development Bank and final approvals from the governments of Cameroon and Congo. ($1 = 0.9600 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)