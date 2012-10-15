MELBOURNE Oct 15 Australian iron ore miner
Sundance Resources is optimistic it will be able to
conclude a sale of the company to China's Hanlong Group in a
$1.4 billion deal that has dragged on for a year, Sundance's
chairman said on Monday.
Hanlong, which cut its offer by a fifth in August, should
have submitted a funding letter from China Development Bank by
Oct 1, but holidays in China and failure to reach an agreement
on conditions for the financing have delayed the process.
"We are working on it positively and we expect a positive
outcome," Sundance Chairman George Jones told Reuters.
Sundance shares have been suspended pending the outcome of
the talks. They last traded at A$0.34 a third below Hanlong's
lowered offer of A$0.45.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)