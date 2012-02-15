MELBOURNE Feb 16 Sundance Resources
said it has pushed out by two months hopes for approval
from Cameroon and Congo for its Mbalam iron ore project, further
delaying a A$1.34 billion ($1.44 billion) bid for Sundance by
China's Hanlong Mining.
Sundance shares fell as much as 7 percent on news of the
delay on the deal, which was first announced last July.
Sundance and Hanlong have agreed to extend the date for
conditions on the takeover to be met by eight weeks to April 27,
Sundance said on Thursday, after Cameroon set up a ministerial
committee to oversee the approvals process for the mine.
"The close involvement of key senior government ministers at
this stage in the process is expected to assist in a swift and
efficient approvals process," Sundance said in a statement.
Hanlong, which already owns 18.6 percent of Sundance, wants
it for the $4.7 billion Mbalam project straddling the border
between Cameroon and the Republic of Congo.
Mbalam is expected to produce 35 million tonnes a year of
iron ore. This compares with a forecast 55 million tonnes this
year from from Fortescue Metals Group, the world's
number four iron producer.
The Republics of Cameroon and Congo both need to issue
mining permits for Mbalam.
For the deal to go ahead, Hanlong has agreed to line up
credit from the China Development Bank within three weeks after
Sundance secures mining permits from the two countries. The
funding support had been due last November.
Sundance shares last traded at A$0.407, 29 percent below
Hanlong's offer of A$0.57 a share, reflecting uncertainty over
the fate of the deal.
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)