Nov 25 Australia's Sundance Resources said it requested a trading halt ahead of an update on the proposed A$1.34 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover by China's Hanlong Mining.

Media reports last month said that Hanlong Mining's agreed bid for Sundance would be held up due to an investigation into allegations of insider trading against three Hanlong executives. ($1 = 1.0290 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)