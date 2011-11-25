SYDNEY Nov 25 Australia's Sundance
Resources said on Friday it will stand by its proposed
A$1.34 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover by Hanlong Mining despite
the Chinese firm not furnishing it with a letter from China
Development Bank.
The letter relating to funding support was to have been
submitted by Nov 28.
Sundance said in a statement its board still believed the
deal for the African-focused iron ore company can be completed
on time by May next year.
($1 = 1.0290 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)