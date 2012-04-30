By Olivia Oran
| April 30
April 30 Sundance Catalog, a retailer owned by
private equity firms and founded by Hollywood actor Robert
Redford, was considering selling itself, among other options,
according to three sources familiar with the situation.
The company's owners, ACI Capital and Webster Capital, have
hired Lazard to advise it in the sale.
The Salt Lake City, Utah-based company sells clothing,
jewelry and furniture through a mail-order catalog and online.
While the private equity firms have held the majority of the
company since 2004, Redford still retains a stake.
Lazard, ACI Capital and Webster Capital declined to comment.
Sundance Catalog could not be reached for a comment.
Sundance has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization -- a measure of cash flow -- of roughly $13.5
million, according to one of the sources.
The company was considering several options, including a
sale or a recapitalization, the source said.
Potential strategic buyers could include retailers such as
Gap Inc, said a fourth source who is not involved in the
deal. In 2008, Gap acquired women's active sportswear company
Athleta, which does the majority of its business online and
through its catalog. A spokeswoman for Gap did not return a call
seeking a comment.
Ascena Retail Group Inc, which owns brands for
women and teenagers such as Dress Barn, Maurices and Justice,
could also make a play, the fourth source said. A spokesman for
Ascena Retail Group did not return calls and an email seeking a
comment.
In addition to founding Sundance Catalog in 1989, Redford
has also started the Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Institute
and cable television's Sundance Channel.