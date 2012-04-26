(Adds Hanlong deal deadline)
MELBOURNE, April 27 Sundance Resources Ltd
moved a step closer toward starting construction on its
Mbalam iron ore project in west Africa and selling the business
to China's Hanlong Mining, after signing off on key terms with
the Cameroon government.
Sundance said it expected to secure full approval from the
government of Cameroon in May, needed before Hanlong can win
approval from China's National Development and Reform Commission
for its A$1.34 billion ($1.39 billion) bid for Sundance.
Sundance said on Friday that all sides had agreed the
government will have a 10 per cent equity stake and the project
would pay a 2.5 percent royalty.
($1 = 0.9642 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Gary Hill)