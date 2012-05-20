LONDON May 20 When Hong Kong businessman Mr. He
paid a 35,000 pound ($56,000) deposit on a four-bedroom
apartment in Britain, he believed it was a 40-minute walk from
central London, his lawyer says. In fact it was a 40-minute
journey by high-speed train.
The 350,000 pound home was in Lincolnshire, eastern England.
He sued the developer for misrepresentation last year, getting
his money back before the case got to court in what his lawyer
told Reuters was an attempt by the developer to avoid its
marketing material being splashed around a courtroom.
His experience shows the potential pitfalls facing a growing
number of Far Eastern people buying British homes unseen as
developers target places such as Hong Kong, Shanghai and
Singapore because British buyers are struggling to get
mortgages.
"It is a matter of developers saying: 'Here are some people
who are likely to be interested. They probably do not know too
much about the market, so why don't we advertise there'," said
David Eldon, former chairman of HSBC's Asia unit who
has witnessed the practice during two decades in Hong Kong.
"I think they are being a little economical with the truth,"
he told Reuters, saying properties could be sold for higher
prices in the Far East.
Major developers including Barratt, Taylor Wimpey
and Berkeley have stepped up efforts to court
cash-rich Far Eastern buyers since 2009 after the global
financial crisis sapped demand at home. Developers do not all
use exactly the same marketing methods.
Berkeley said it had had many repeat purchases from Asian
buyers over 20 years, although it acknowledged a mistake in one
of its press releases. Taylor Wimpey said it offered a high
level of service to all customers. Barratt declined to comment.
The number of Chinese and Pacific Asian buyers of the best
quality newly built London homes jumped to 37 percent in 2010
from four percent in 2009, data from property consultancy
Savills showed. The majority purchase for investment and
are used to buying off-plan - before the home is built.
Mr. He was told his flat was 40 minutes from central London
at a face-to-face meeting with the developer, said David
Linklater, head of litigation at law firm Alan Broadhurst, who
represented He. Broadhurst declined to give his client's full
name or the developer's identity.
"Lots of people go to the fairs in Hong Kong and get a sheet
of paper with a picture of Big Ben. You think you are going to
be the Queen's neighbour when actually the Queen has a great big
garden with a big wall around it," said Linklater, who deals
with 20-30 unhappy overseas buyers a year.
PICTURES OF HARRODS
Sold at exhibitions in plush hotels, many properties are not
in the most desirable London neighbourhoods despite the
prominent pictures of Harrods or Buckingham Palace. Details of
exact locations tend to be omitted rather than inaccurate.
"There is a lot of embellishment going on working off the
naivety of the Chinese buyer," said James Moss, managing
director of property consultancy Curzon Investment Property.
A brochure advertising 375 Kensington High Street, a luxury
London scheme marketed in the Far East and developed by a
Berkeley joint venture alludes to the proximity of the High
Street Kensington underground station in a brochure entitled
"London's most sought after new address".
The station, which is at the heart of one of London's most
popular shopping districts, is a 15-20 minute walk away while
the flats are at the scruffier end of the same long street and
closer to two other tube stations.
In a press release issued in Hong Kong on Friday, the
development was described as "a short walk from the luxury
shopping available at Harrods". The world-famous store is a
50-minute walk according to the Transport for London website.
"To an unsuspecting buyer, you think wow, it is amazing, but
actually it is the wrong end of Kensington High Street, right
next to Kensington Olympia," said Camilla Dell, managing partner
at Black Brick Property Solutions, which helps overseas buyers
find London homes.
A Berkeley spokesman said the "short walk" description was
"an error".
"We have had a lot of customers from Asia over the last 20
years, many of whom are repeat purchasers," he said.
"It (the development) has excellent transport links and easy
access to well-known shops; the distances to which are clearly
marked in our brochure. In addition, by far the majority of
buyers have or will visit our developments before buying."
Ingrid Skinner, managing director of Taylor Wimpey Central
London, said: "Buyers need to be able to trust the company they
are buying from. At Taylor Wimpey we offer the same high level
of service to all of our customers."
HIGH PRESSURE
The ballrooms of Hong Kong's luxury hotels hold property
shows nearly every weekend. The city's two Mandarin Oriental
hotels are particularly popular.
At one event attended by Reuters on Friday, prospective
buyers were offered San Pellegrino bottled water, chocolate
cupcakes and a choice of finger sandwiches. An HSBC banker was
on hand to help with financing and a lawyer in case a purchaser
was ready to sign.
Buyers can feel the pressure.
Judith, a native of Zhejiang in China who lives in London
and declined to give her full name, said her father paid the
deposit on six off-plan flats in Colindale, north London, at a
Shanghai exhibition a year ago despite the fact she warned him
about its remote location.
"The moment my father sat down, the agent wanted him to pay
a reservation fee. Once he showed that he liked them, they said
he had to pay the fee or someone else would snap them up," she
said.
They are in a legal dispute with the agent in an attempt to
recover 24,000 pounds, claiming they were sold the properties on
the basis they could be converted into nine units, which they
subsequently discovered was not possible.
"The developer and agent are not obliged to educate the
buyers, it is down to the buyers to educate themselves," said
Ken Xiao, president of Chinese Property Professionals Society in
London. "Of course the agents will try to show the shiny side
because they are trying to sell the property."
There may be little legal recourse. Those buying new homes
as an investment are not protected under the National House
Building Council's consumer code as opposed to those looking to
occupy them, a spokeswoman for the watchdog told Reuters.
Estate agents said overseas buyers of property as an
investment were at risk of getting lower-than-expected returns
as the mass marketing of the homes at events meant many
landlords would likely have to vie for tenants all at once,
pushing rents down, Dell said.
"I have yet to see a development where the rents have
exceeded the advertised rent," said Ashley Jones, managing
director at London-based estate agent Barclay Residential. "I
cannot see all of this having a happy ending."