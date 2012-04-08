LONDON, April 8 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

Sunday Times

CITY TELLS TESCO TO DITCH AMERICA

Tesco faces calls from big shareholders to quit America and ditch banking to concentrate on reviving its ailing British business.

TRAVEL GIANT COOK LANDS £1BN RESCUE

Thomas Cook is poised to get a 1.2 billion pounds lifeline from its lenders, securing the struggling travel group's future just months after it narrowly avoided collapse.

APPLE'S UK TAX DODGE

Apple paid just 10 million pounds in British tax last year despite pocketing an estimated 6 billion pounds here through sales of iPads, iPhones and other gadgets and services.

BANKS OFFLOAD RISKY LOANS

The owner of Yorkshire and Clydesdale banks is considering offloading their property arm in preparation for a sale later this year. National Australia Bank is studying ways to make its struggling British business more attractive to suitors.

INTERCONTINENTAL CHECKS OUT OF BARCLAY

Intercontinental Hotels is in talks to sell the Barclay, its New York flagship, to the Qatari owner of the Carlton hotel in Cannes. Ghanim Bin Saad Al Saad is believed to be in exclusive talks to add the Barclay to his portfolio.

The Sunday Telegraph

SAINSBURY'S CEO LAUNCHES TESCO ATTACK

Tesco was facing fresh scrutiny last night after Justin King, the Chief Executive of Sainsbury's, accused Britain's biggest retailer of failing to deliver for its customers and senior sources within Tesco admitted that the retailer was "too cold and industrial".

DIAMOND FACES PAY BACKLASH

Barclays is facing a major shareholders rebellion over Bob Diamond's 18 million pound pay package, with more than 10 percent of investors set to vote against the bank's remuneration report at its annual meeting.

ABERDEEN SEEKS ALLIES IN HOSTILE MOVE FOR ALLIANCE

Aberdeen Asset Management has held discussions with major shareholders in Alliance Trust in what could amount to a hostile approach for the management contract of the 2.1 billion pound investment trust.

3I SEEKS DIRECTORS TO FORTIFY BOARD

3i Group, the under-siege listed private equity house which has stakes in restaurant chain Giraffe and architects Foster + Partners, is to recruit two new non-executive directors in a bid to strengthen the board amid continued shareholder dissent.

Mail on Sunday

The costs of the U.S. stealth Joint Strike Fighter programme, planned to be the backbone of Britain's air defences, have soared close to 1 trillion pounds, according to secret Pentagon papers seen by Financial Mail.

The Observer

The battle for pub and restaurant operator Mitchells & Butlers is expected to resurface shortly: Friday marks the end of the 'put up or shut up' period of purdah for billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis.