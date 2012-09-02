LONDON, Sept 2 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Times
BANKS TO SEIZE CONTROL OF AILING YELLOW PAGES
A syndicate of banks is preparing to take control of the
publisher of Yellow Pages, Hibu, after losing patience
with management's attempts to get to grips with heavy debts.
BA POISED TO TAKE STAKE IN AMERICA'S NEW SUPER AIRLINE
The owner of British Airways, International Airways Group
, is manoeuvring to become a cornerstone investor in
America's new super airline. IAG, which also owns Iberia, has
signed a confidentiality agreement that will give it access to
the books of American Airlines.
UNIVERSAL CLINCHES EMI - BUT LOSES KYLIE
Universal Music's fraught takeover of EMI is set to get the
green light from Brussels this week. The price of approval will
be high, however, with Vivendi unit Universal being
forced to sell Parlophone, the record label behind Kylie Minogue
and the Beatles.
INVESTORS AGHAST AT REDROW FOUNDER'S 'CHEEKY' BID
The tycoon who chairs Redrow faces a tussle with his
biggest shareholders after tabling a "cheeky" 562 million pound
takeover approach for the FTSE 250 house builder.
BARCLAYS BOSS TO AXE CASINO BANKERS
Barclays' new chief executive Antony Jenkins has said
its giant investment bank will be scaled back in response to
tough new regulations and a stagnant economy.
Sunday Telegraph
O'LEARY ATTACKS BAA'S VALUATION OF STANSTED
Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary will this week accuse
airports operator BAA and its regulator of inflating the
value of Stansted airport with accounts straight out of "Noddy
land".
FSA TURNS ATTENTION TO VARLEY
John Varley, Barclays' former chief executive, is at the centre
of a regulatory inquiry into unorthodox payments to Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund.
JENKINS VOWS TO LISTEN MORE TO BANK'S INVESTORS
Antony Jenkins has promised to spend more of his time "listening
than talking" with investors and regulators as he prepares to
overhaul Barclays' executive management structure.
BOND URGED TO STEP DOWN AFTER FAILURE OF 45 BILLION POUND
GLENSTRATA DEAL
Sir John Bond, chairman of Xstrata, is under pressure
from his shareholders to step down in the wake of the miner's
faltering 45 billion pound merger with commodity giant Glencore
, which is expected to be voted down this week.
LONMIN PRESSURE PILES ON
Investors are piling pressure on beleaguered platinum miner
Lonmin as traders short-selling the stock surged to a
record number. Just over 19 percent of the mid-cap group's
shares are on loan, the highest proportion of any FTSE 250
company according to data from Markit, the financial information
services company.
MOULTON TARGETS JJB
Jon Moulton, the private equity specialist, is examining the
rescue of JJB Sports, the ailing sports retailer.
WAITROSE BOSS PLANS ONLINE DRIVE TO GRAB MARKET SHARE
Supermarket grocery chain Waitrose could double the
proportion of goods it sells via the Internet to at least 6
percent within eight years and ultimately take 20 percent of
sales online, marketing director Mark Price has said.
Mail on Sunday
BARCLAYS CHIEF FEARS INTEREST ONLY SCANDAL
The new chief executive of Barclays fears that interest-only
mortgages could become the next 'mis-selling' scandal,
potentially costing billions of pounds and engulfing the bank in
customer complaints.
Sunday Express
BARCLAYS BOSS SET FOR INVESTOR CLASH
Barclays is on a potential collision course with its leading
investors after new chief executive Antony Jenkins gave his
backing to the bank's finance director, Chris Lucas, who is
being investigated by regulators.