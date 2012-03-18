LONDON, March 18 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
THE SUNDAY TIMES
SECOND TIME LUCKY: BUYOUT FIRM SNAPS UP FOXTONS AGAIN
A buyout firm that lost tens of millions of pounds on Foxtons by
purchasing the estate agency just before the property crash is
to acquire it for a second time. BC Partners is close to taking
control in a deal that will value the chain at up to 250 million
pounds ($396 million).
OSBORNE TO BET 40 BILLION POUNDS ON SMALL FIRMS
Finance minister George Osborne will unveil plans this week to
pump 40 billion pounds of cheap loans into small businesses in
an effort to boost the economy.
VODAFONE EYES 1 BILLION POUND TAX HOLIDAY FROM CWW TAKEOVER
Vodafone could reap a 1 billion pound tax windfall if
the mobile phone group wins its battle for control of Cable &
Wireless Worldwide.
GERMANS IN THREAT TO CLOSE BMI
Lufthansa is considering shutting down its BMI British
Midland subsidiary if the sale of the loss-making carrier is
held up by the European Union.
THOMAS COOK'S INDIAN TAKE-OUT
Up to 10 bidders are vying for the Indian currency exchange
business being sold by Thomas Cook, the beleaguered
holiday company.
BANKER SCOOPS 10 MILLION POUNDS
The head of Standard Chartered's investment bank is set
to be announced as one of Britain's best-paid bankers this week,
with a salary and bonus package of about 10 million pounds.
LI KA-SHING TURNED ON BY BATTERSEA
Hong Kong's richest man is considering a bid for Battersea power
station, the derelict landmark on the south bank of the river
Thames in London.
GAME GROUP IN RACE TO SECURE 180 MILLION POUND LIFELINE
Game Group has a week to raise about 180 million pounds
or risk collapsing into administration.
BT LINES UP 1.5 BILLION POUND PENSION BAILOUT
BT is preparing to put up to 1.5 billion pounds into its
pension fund in an effort to tackle a huge shortfall in the
scheme - and clinch a multi-million-pound tax credit.
MINING BOSS WARNS OF BOARDROOM CULL
The new chairman of ENRC has sought to draw a line
under the FTSE 100 mining group's past by calling for a
boardroom clear-out.
CAPITA CATCHES BLUEFIN
Capita is close to sealing a deal to buy the
employee-benefits business of Axa, the French
insurance group. Bluefin could fetch 50-70 million pounds.
VARLEY IN RIO PAY SHAKE-UP
The former chief executive of Barclays is helping Rio
Tinto overhaul its executive pay scheme after
years of investor complaints that it hands bosses generous
rewards for meeting easy targets.
MOUCHEL SOS OVER DEBT PILE
Goldman Sachs has been hired by Mouchel to
advise the troubled engineer how to tackle its 90 million pound
debt.
THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
BARCLAYS IN MIS-SELLING APOLOGY
Barclays has been forced to formally apologise to the
Financial Services Authority after evidence uncovered by 'The
Sunday Telegraph' revealed the bank demanded clients withhold
information from the regulator over the sale of swap products.
FSA LAUNCHES INQUIRY INTO SWAPS SCANDAL
The Financial Services Authority is examining fresh claims banks
have mis-sold derivatives to small businesses following The
Sunday Telegraph and The Daily Telegraph's investigation over
the past week.
CO-OP AND RIVAL CEO LINKED OVER LLOYDS DEAL
The Co-operative Group has held talks with the chief
executive of its main rival in the 1.5 billion pound race to buy
a prized network of Lloyds Banking Group branches.
PENSION FUNDS TURN ON ZUCKERBERG
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is facing a backlash from some
of the world's major pension funds over his plan to keep a
controlling grip on the company after its flotation.
BUSINESS BELIEVES 50 PCT TAX RATE IS MAJOR "DETERRENT TO GROWTH"
Business fears over the 50 percent top rate of income tax have
grown in the past year, a survey of some of Britain's biggest
companies found.
ANGLO ACCUSES CODELCO OF 'BULLYING' TACTICS OVER COPPER MINE
Anglo American has accused mining giant Codelco of
"bullying" tactics after its Chilean rival arrived in London
last week to make its case in an increasingly bitter battle over
the valuable Los Bronces copper mine in Chile.
PREMIER PLOTS ITS FIGHTBACK
Premier Foods is to reveal how it will accelerate its
disposal plan and focus on eight key "power brands" after a
refinancing deal last week gave it breathing space to stabilise
trading and reduce debt.
BC PARTNERS BUYS BACK FOXTONS STAKE IN 77 MILLION POUNDS
RESTRUCTURE DEAL
Private equity firm BC Partners has bought back a majority stake
in estate agent Foxtons for 55-75 million pounds.
THE INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY
EMAP LOOKS TO 100 MILLION POUND MAGAZINE SELL-OFF
Publishing and events business Emap is understood to
have lined up corporate adviser Hawkpoint to sell its trade
magazines business, which includes industry-leading titles
'Nursing Times' and 'Broadcast'.
MPS LEAVE HEATHROW OPEN TO CARVE-UP THREAT
Ownership of Heathrow airport could be divided up as a result of
small print in the Civil Aviation Bill going through Parliament.
THE MAIL ON SUNDAY
CO-OP IN PLEA FOR LLOYDS BRANCHES
The Co-operative Group hopes to convince financial
regulators it can 'phase in' banking expertise in the boardroom
to allow it to press ahead with buying 632 branches from Lloyds
Banking Group.
OAKTREE SET TO RESCUE FITNESS FIRST IN DEBT-FOR-EQUITY DEAL
Debt-laden Fitness First is on the verge of being rescued, with
investment fund Oaktree Capital set to take control in a matter
of weeks.