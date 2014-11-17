(Adds details, shares)
Nov 17 Solar company SunEdison Inc and
unit TerraForm Power Inc said they would buy First Wind
for $2.4 billion to enter the U.S. wind power market.
SunEdison's shares rose 6.6 percent to $17.70, while
TerraForm shares rose 1.2 percent to $26.15 in after-market
trading.
The deal comprises $1.9 billion in upfront payment and $510
million in earn-outs, the companies said.
Boston-based First Wind is operating or building renewable
energy projects in the Northeast, the West and Hawaii, with a
combined capacity of nearly 1,300 megawatts (MW) - enough to
power more than 425,000 homes each year.
SunEdison raised its 2015 installation forecast to 2.1-2.3
gigawatts (GW) from 1.6-1.8 GW. TerraForm increased its 2015
dividend forecast to $1.30 per share from 90 cents.
TerraForm was created by SunEdison to own and operate its
solar power plants. TerraForm went public in July.
The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of
2015, the companies said.
SunEdison's share in the total consideration consists of an
upfront payment of $1 billion and the earn-out portion.
TerraForm Power will acquire First Wind's operating
portfolio for an enterprise value of $862 million.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)