BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK, March 30 Billionaire David Tepper's Appaloosa Management is seeking to overhaul TerraForm Power Inc's conflicts committee, claiming that the company's controlling shareholder SunEdison Inc has breached its fiduciary duties.
In an amended lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court, Appaloosa said SunEdison and various TerraForm directors dismantled TerraForm's corporate governance and conflicts committee, replacing it with a "sham committee" to enable SunEdison to take advantage of TerraForm and stockholders "at will."
A spokesperson for SunEdison said it believes that Appaloosa's claims are without merit. (Reporting by Jen Ablan; editing by Anna Driver)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.