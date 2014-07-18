(Corrects second bullet of the July 17 brief to say TerraForm Power priced its IPO, not SunEdison) July 17 Sunedison Inc : * Sunedison, Inc. and Terraform Power, Inc. announce pricing of initial public offering of Terraform Power, Inc * Says TerraForm Power has priced an initial public offering of 20.1 million shares priced at $25.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage