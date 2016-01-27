(Corrects headline and first bullet of the Jan. 25 item to say Greenlight Capital's stake in SunEdison is 6.8 percent, not 4 percent)

Jan 27 SunEdison Inc : * Greenlight Capital, Inc. reports 6.8 pct stake in SunEdison Inc, as of January 15, 2016 - SEC filing * Greenlight Capital- from January 15-25, greenlight engaged in discussions with representatives of SunEdison's board on the composition of the board * Greenlight Capital- proposed that the company appoint a person designated by Greenlight to the board as an independent director * Greenlight Capital- to date, no understanding has been reached between Greenlight and the company with respect to these issues * Greenlight Capital- may seek additional calls and meetings with members of the board and/or senior management of SunEdison * Greenlight - Greenlight also had discussions with SunEdison on performance of Co's senior management team,issuances of equity,equity-linked securities * Greenlight Capital - may make recommendations that may relate to changes in strategic direction of SunEdison, changes to board, senior management * Greenlight Capital - may make recommendations that may relate to sale of assets or other extraordinary corporate deals,including sale of SunEdison

