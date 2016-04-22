SAO PAULO, April 22 U.S. renewable energy
company SunEdison Inc hopes to maintain its
investments in Latin America's solar energy market despite
filing for bankruptcy on Thursday, a senior executive said on
Friday.
The investments are viewed as long-term and should not be
affected, the company's vice president for the region, Carlos
Barrera, said in an interview. SunEdison plans to participate in
new energy auctions in Brazil although it does not rule out
selling some assets, he said.
The company plans to go ahead with installing 120 megawatts
worth of power plants in the Brazilian state of Bahia but is in
discussions over the future of a 160-megawatt joint venture with
Brazil's Renova Energia SA, he said.
"If someone made a proposal we would be open to hearing
it... but we have not made any decision at the moment to sell
projects in the country," Barrera said, calling Latin America
one of SunEdison's two or three most important business units.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)