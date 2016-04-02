(Adds background, updates share price, no comment from
investors)
By Ramkumar Iyer
April 1 Struggling solar developer SunEdison Inc
is planning to file for bankruptcy protection in the
coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Then company's shares, down about 98 percent over the past
12 months, fell a further 45 percent in heavy extended trading
to 23 cents each.
Once the nation's fastest growing renewable energy
developer, SunEdison is preparing to seek Chapter 11 protection
and is in talks with two creditor groups for a loan to fund its
operations during the process, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1St77ck)
A spokesperson for Belmont, California-based SunEdison did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The company faces a cash crunch after an aggressive
acquisition strategy saddled it with $12 billion debt, and it
has said in filings it faces scrutiny from regulators at the
U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission over a failed deal and other issues.
The company's creditors are likely to take control of the
company and its portfolio of power projects, The Wall Street
Journal reported, citing the sources.
The newspaper reported that SunEdison has been meeting with
creditors to negotiate a loan to see it through bankruptcy, but
competition for the deal among lenders has delayed an agreement.
Senior bank lenders led by Deutsche Bank AG form one camp of
lenders while the other comprises a group of creditors, most of
which are hedge funds focused on distressed companies, that
participated in a junior debt offering in January that raised
about $725 million, the newspaper said.
A bankruptcy at SunEdison, whose investors include prominent
hedge fund investor David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, would
rank among the largest involving a non-financial company in the
past 10 years, according to bankruptcydata.com.
Greenlight, which holds a seat on SunEdison's board of
directors, declined to comment.
SunEdison warned in March it had been unable to file its
annual financial results due to allegations made by former
executives of incorrect disclosure about the company's
liquidity.
SunEdison said on Thursday it had received a subpoena from
the U.S. Department of Justice seeking details related to its
failed deal to buy Vivint Solar Inc and transactions
involving TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc
.
The latter two companies are publicly traded "yieldcos" that
were spun off from SunEdison and hold solar and wind power
assets.
The TerraForm assets have long-term power purchase contracts
with utilities that allow them to pay shareholders rich and
stable dividends.
ALLEGATIONS OF BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY
Large investors in TerraForm Power include billionaire David
Tepper, who runs hedge fund Appaloosa Management. Appaloosa owns
more than 10 percent of TerraForm and is agitating for
governance changes there.
Appaloosa has sued SunEdison, alleging the company breached
its fiduciary duty by installing a "sham committee" to monitor
conflicts of interest at TerraForm. [ID: nL2N17225S]
The company, which has delayed filing its annual report
twice, said this month it had identified material weaknesses in
its financial reporting controls.
In addition, SunEdison is being investigated by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to see if it had exaggerated
its liquidity position, the Journal reported on Monday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru, and Jessica DiNapoli
in New York; Editing by Peter Henderson and Cynthia Osterman)