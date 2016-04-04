BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
MUMBAI, April 4 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc is looking to sell all of its India assets or find partners for them, the Mint newspaper said on Monday, after reports that it was planning to file for bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks.
Last year heavily indebted SunEdison won a bid to sell solar power in India at what was then a record low tariff.
"We are working with various potential equity partners for our projects because of the overall liquidity crunch," Pashupathy Gopalan, president Asia Pacific at SunEdison, told Mint. (bit.ly/1W4lwRS)
Gopalan's office did not immediately respond to questions submitted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.