MUMBAI, April 22 U.S. renewable energy company
SunEdison Inc expects to finalise within two months
partners for around 1.7 gigawatts of planned projects in India,
its Asia head told Reuters on Friday, hours after the company
filed for bankruptcy protection at home.
Apart from looking for partners for specific projects, the
company will consider an equity partner for SunEdison's India
business as a whole, Pashupathy Gopalan, president of SunEdison
Asia Pacific, said by telephone from New York.
India accounts for a fifth of SunEdison's total business and
is its largest market outside its home base.
SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy
company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday
after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled
acquisitions proved unsustainable.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)