May 10 Solar panel installer Vivint Solar Inc
said it would participate in SunEdison Inc's
bankruptcy case to maximize its recovery from claims against
SunEdison, which terminated its agreement to buy Vivint in
March.
Vivint Solar has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against
SunEdison alleging that the solar company willfully breached its
obligations under their merger agreement and is seeking damages.
SunEdison's bankruptcy filing on April 21 has created a
temporary stay on the prosecution of Vivint's lawsuit, the
company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (bit.ly/24I7wzT)
