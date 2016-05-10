May 10 Solar panel installer Vivint Solar Inc said it would participate in SunEdison Inc's bankruptcy case to maximize its recovery from claims against SunEdison, which terminated its agreement to buy Vivint in March.

Vivint Solar has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against SunEdison alleging that the solar company willfully breached its obligations under their merger agreement and is seeking damages.

SunEdison's bankruptcy filing on April 21 has created a temporary stay on the prosecution of Vivint's lawsuit, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (bit.ly/24I7wzT) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)