Nov 18 Blackstone Group LP's credit investment arm GSO is not looking to invest in solar company SunEdison Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

Shares of SunEdison ended up 7.6 percent on Wednesday on market rumors that Blackstone could backstop SunEdison's debt. SunEdison did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Blackstone offered no comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; editing by Grant McCool)