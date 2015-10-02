(Adds cause of fire, explosion)
HOUSTON Oct 2 Four people were injured on
Friday in a small explosion at an industrial plant in Pasadena,
Texas used by solar company SunEdison Inc, emergency
management officials said.
A fire and explosion happened after silane, a flammable gas,
was released from a pipeline being worked on, according to a
community safety alert. There were emissions of silicon dioxide
but the fire was extinguished and there was no danger posed to
the public.
SunEdison said it was gathering information about the
accident.
A neighboring plant owned by Albemarle Corp, a
specialty chemicals company, was initially identified as the
site of the blast by police quoted on local TV stations.
An Albemarle official said there was no incident at its
facility.
(Reporting By Houston Newsroom; Editing by Grant McCool and
Bill Rigby)