March 11 SunEdison Inc said Ilan Daskal would take over as chief financial officer when Brian Wuebbels moves to its units, TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc, as chief executive and president.

Daskal will join SunEdison by April 4, the solar company said on Friday.

Daskal is currently the interim CFO of Aricent, an engineering services and software company. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)