April 15 Solar energy company SunEdison Inc
said on Friday it was in talks for potential
debtor-in-possession financing with some of its first and
second-lien lenders.
SunEdison said it needed about $310 million to stay in
business, estimating a cash shortfall of $260 million by
mid-June.
The company's shares, which have lost nearly all of their
value in the past 12 months, were down 37 percent at 37 cents
Friday afternoon.
SunEdison said it expected to secure the financing by
pledging assets, including those of its units.
Typically, companies enter into debtor-in-possession
financing after they file for bankruptcy protection to maintain
liquidity while they reorganize.
Analysts said that while the decision to seek
debtor-in-possession financing did not necessarily mean the
company would file for bankruptcy, it was likely that this would
happen soon.
"It is definitely a sign that they are thinking about it
because they are trying to get the arrangement in place before
they file," said Ian Feng, an analyst at credit research firm
Covenant Review.
SunEdison, which had debt of about $12 billion as of Sept.
30, laid out three scenarios to continue in operation. Two
included bankruptcy expenses of more than $70 million.
The company said it entered into confidentiality agreements
with lenders on March 17. (bit.ly/1SGdzfX)
SunEdison's so-called yieldcos, created to hold its
renewable energy assets, hired financial and legal advisors to
help them prepare and develop contingency plans in case
SunEdison files for bankruptcy, a spokesman for the yieldcos
said on Friday.
The companies, which have no employees, rely on SunEdison to
make interest payments for them and for back office functions.
Debtwire first reported in March that SunEdison was in talks
with holders of its second lien loans to fund a DIP facility. (bit.ly/1SGjams)
