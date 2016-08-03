Aug 3 Bankrupt solar company SunEdison
plans to stop making interest payments on behalf of
its two yieldcos, TerraForm Global Inc and TerraForm
Power LLC, due to its Chapter 11 proceedings, the two
companies said.
SunEdison had agreed to pay interest on senior notes issued
by TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, the two companies said
on Wednesday.
The two yieldcos called SunEdison's decision "invalid" and
said they would contest the decision, saying that announcing the
decision in a filing did not mean they had acknowledged it.
They said that even if SunEdison failed to make the interest
payments, they would be able to continue to service their debt
with current liquidity and cash flow from operations.
TerraForm Global said last month that SunEdison was looking
to sell its interests in the yieldco.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)