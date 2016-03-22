* SunEdison in talks for about $300 mln in new liquidity
* Talks follow attempts to reach out-of-court solution
* Shares fall as much as 19.4 pct
(Adds analyst comment)
March 22 Embattled solar company SunEdison Inc
is in talks with holders of its second-lien loans to
fund a debtor-in-possession financing facility, Debtwire
reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
Shares of the company, which is grappling with a huge debt
load caused by its aggressive acquisition strategy, fell as much
as 19.4 percent to $1.62 on Tuesday.
The talks this week have focused on providing the company
with about $300 million in new liquidity, Debtwire reported.
"DIP negotiation means that the company has effectively run
out of cash and they get to pay their creditors 'fair market
value' for the secured assets versus the contracted value,"
Axiom Capital analyst Gordon Johnson told Reuters.
The talks follow unsuccessful attempts by second-lien
lenders to reach an out-of-court solution for the company's cash
shortage and debt issues, Debtwire reported, citing the sources.
The investor group includes those holding term loans of a
total of $725 million, Debtwire reported.
"We decline to comment on rumors and speculation," SunEdison
spokesman Ben Harborne said in an email.
SunEdison delayed filing its annual report for the second
time on March 16 after identifying "material weaknesses" in its
financial reporting, primarily related to problems with a newly
implemented IT system.
The company had outstanding debt of $11.67 billion and cash
and cash equivalents of $2.39 billion as of Sept. 30.
Solar panel installer Vivint Solar Inc earlier this
month terminated a deal to be taken over by SunEdison, amid
concerns about SunEdison's weak finances.
SunEdison's shares have fallen about 92 percent in the past
12 months.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)