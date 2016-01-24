Jan 24 SunEdison Inc will give hedge
fund Greenlight Capital a board seat after a decline in the
solar company's stock price and the departure of some senior
officials, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Greenlight, which owned about 8 percent of the company as of
Jan. 11, is likely to appoint a director from outside of
SunEdison, the Journal said, citing one of the people. (on.wsj.com/1Ntv9kv)
Billionaire investor David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital
first disclosed a stake in SunEdison in its first quarter 2014
investor letter, saying the fund had bought shares at an average
price of $15.55/share.
SunEdison and Greenlight Capital could not immediately be
reached for comment.
