(Corrects second paragraph of the Jan. 25 item to say
Greenlight Capital's stake in SunEdison is 6.8 percent, not 4
percent)
Jan 25 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight
Capital said it has been in talks with SunEdison Inc
for a board seat and seeks to make some changes at the company,
including sales of assets or even the company.
The hedge fund also said it had a 6.8 percent stake in
SunEdison as of Jan. 15, according to a regulatory filing.
(1.usa.gov/1ZZKLsg)
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Sunedison
would give Greenlight Capital a board seat, citing people
familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)