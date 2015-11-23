* SunEdison CFO to head both yieldcos
Nov 23 SunEdison Inc said chief
executives of its two "yieldcos" had stepped down and that its
finance chief would take charge of the units, suggesting that
the U.S. solar company could potentially unify all its units
under one company.
The company's shares rose as much as 19 percent in morning
trading on Monday.
"You could potentially see unification of the three
companies, that'd provide SunEdison more assets to sell to the
third parties and increase its cash flow," S&P Capital IQ
analyst Angelo Zino said, adding that Monday's shakeup is really
step one of what one could see down the road.
SunEdison raised fresh liquidity concerns earlier this month
after it posted a bigger-than-expected loss and said it would
stop selling projects to its two "yieldcos" - dividend-paying
units that hold solar, wind or other power assets for the parent
company.
The yieldcos - TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm
Global Inc - had become an important source of funding
for the solar industry bellwether.
But the yieldcos have taken a beating this year in part
because low oil prices have reduced investor interest in all
renewable energy stocks.
A surge in yieldco IPOs and secondary offerings in the last
couple of years has also created "investor fatigue" within the
industry.
Zino said it was "extremely expensive to have three publicly
traded entities out there, especially if two of them really
don't have as much use as they did several months ago.
"The CFO becoming the significant management of the other
two units makes that (unifying) easier and there's no doubt that
some have thought about that," said Rob Thummel, portfolio
manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC.
TerraForm Power's shares had fallen 70 percent this year
through Friday close, while TerraForm Global stock had lost 65
percent since its IPO in July.
SunEdison said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Brian
Wuebbels will assume additional roles of chief executive at the
yieldcos.
The chief financial officer of the yieldcos had also stepped
down and will be succeeded by Rebecca Cranna, the company said.
Cranna was most recently CFO at Global Asset Management for
SunEdison.
The company also said TerraForm board members Perez Gundin,
Mark Florian, Mark Lerdal and Steven Tesoriere had resigned.
SunEdison said it named Peter Blackmore, Jack Jenkins-Stark
and Christopher Compton to its board.
