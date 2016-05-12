May 12 Bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc
terminated the employment of Chief Financial Officer
Brian Wuebbels and said it would delay filing its 10-Q report
for the quarter ended March 31.
The company said it has given Wuebbels a 30-day notice
period, during which he will be an adviser to the company's
Chief Restructuring Officer, John Dubel.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in
April after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled
acquisitions that proved unsustainable.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)