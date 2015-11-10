Nov 10 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc
said it would reduce sales of renewable energy assets to its
"yieldcos" until market conditions improved.
The company has been selling some power plants to yieldcos
that earn stable income through long-term contracts with
utilities. However, the strategy has become less attractive due
to weak oil prices.
SunEdison, facing investor concerns about its liquidity and
yieldco model, said on Monday it might renegotiate or terminate
existing acquisition deals. (bit.ly/1PmiR3J)
However, the company said it has "adequate funding or
financing commitments in place" to fund its acquisitions.
SunEdison, which spent more than $6 billion on acquisitions
in the past year, said last month it would cut 15 percent of its
workforce to reign in costs.
The company became the first solar company to launch an
yieldco in July last year. It operates TerraForm Global Inc
and TerraForm Power Inc that manage renewable
energy assets.
SunEdison said it needs about $6.5 billion-$8.8 billion to
fund the construction of renewable energy assets through 2016.
The company said there were "no assurances" it would raise the
money.
SunEdison said recent market conditions, including falling
share prices of the yieldcos along with higher yields on debt
financing, have limited the availability and raised the costs of
capital available to the yieldcos.
Shares of TerraForm Global had fallen 50 percent since its
IPO on July 31, while the TerraForm Power stock had fallen 27
percent since its IPO in July 2014.
SunEdison, which expected the yieldco model to lower its
dependence on the highly competitive solar panel market, has
said it was doing more third-party sales, compared with its base
plan of 5-10 percent.
SunEdison posted a loss of 91 cents per share for the third
quarter ended Sept. 30.
Analysts on average had estimated a loss of 70 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
