Aug 12 Bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc
on Friday joined its "yieldcos" in delaying earnings
report for the second-quarter ended June 30.
SunEdison is yet to file its 2015 annual repot, as well as
its first-quarter report, after the company identified "material
weaknesses" in its financial reporting, primarily related to
problems with a newly implemented IT system.
The company said the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing also
contributed to the delay. (bit.ly/2bc2XLL)
Once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy developer,
SunEdison filed for bankruptcy in April.
TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc
, the company's "yieldcos", said on Wednesday they would
delay filing their second-quarter earnings reports.
"Yieldcos" are publicly traded units that hold renewable
energy assets, including those bought from the parent company.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)