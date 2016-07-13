By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, July 13 Participants in SunEdison Inc's
$155 million retirement plan suffered heavy losses on
their investments in company stock last year in the months
before the renewable power plant developer landed in bankruptcy.
The retirement savings plan on Wednesday disclosed $10.3
million in losses from investments in 2015. Nearly all of that
came from investments in SunEdison stock, according to the
retirement plan's annual report.
SunEdison filed for bankruptcy in April after an aggressive
growth plan proved unsuccessful. Last month, SunEdison received
final bankruptcy court approval of debtor-in-possession (DIP)
financing in the form of new capital totaling up to $300
million.
At the start of 2015, about $17 million, or 13 percent of
the retirement plan's $133.1 million in total investments, was
held in SunEdison stock, according to the annual report.
SunEdison shares plunged 75 percent in 2015 as the company
signaled troubles from its heavy debt load. The stock traded at
14 cents a share on Wednesday.
By the end of 2015, the plan had $155.5 million in net
assets available for benefits, but only $5 million of that was
in SunEdison stock.
The plan's assets increased from the previous year, largely
from new contributions from SunEdison and participants.
In March of this year, SunEdison delivered a blackout notice
that prevented retirement plan participants from investing their
contributions in the SunEdison stock fund. The notice also
prevented them from transferring any amount from other
investment options, such as mutual funds, into company stock,
according to the annual report.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Will Dunham)