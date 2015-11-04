BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Nov 4 U.S.-based SunEdision Inc has won a bid to sell solar power in India at a record low tariff of 4.63 rupees ($0.0706) per kilowatt-hour, an Indian government official said, which could make the renewable energy cheaper than fossil fuel-derived electricity.
The company won the auction for a 500 megawatt project in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, Upendra Tripathy, new and renewable energy secretary, told Reuters on Wednesday.
The previous low was 5.05 rupees per kilowatt-hour, he said.
SunEdision could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours.
($1 = 65.6075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna N. Das)
* Gets members' nod for stoppage of 2 plants at Rasyani unit, disposal of 7 plants and closure of Rasayani unit operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2p1ouJC) Further company coverage: