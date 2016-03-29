March 29 U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc unit TerraForm Global Inc said on Tuesday there was "substantial risk" that SunEdison would soon seek bankruptcy protection.

TerraForm Global, citing SunEdison's liquidity issues, said it would join its parent in delaying its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31. (1.usa.gov/22X8xDu)

TerraForm Global's annual report was to be filed by March 30. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)