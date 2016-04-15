NEW YORK, April 15 TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, companies created to hold renewable assets by SunEdison Inc, have hired financial and legal advisors to prepare and develop contingency plans for a possible SunEdison bankruptcy, according to a spokesman for the companies.

SunEdison said on Friday it was in talks for potential debtor-in-possession financing to help it through a bankruptcy with some of its first and second lien lenders.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli)