(Repeats late Tuesday story with no changes to text)
By Jessica DiNapoli and Arathy S Nair
NEW YORK, April 12 The prospect of a near-term
bankruptcy for solar giant SunEdison Inc also threatens
the separate companies it created to hold renewable energy
assets - the so-called "yieldcos."
The companies - TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm
Global Inc - will likely avoid bankruptcy but may not
escape unscathed, analysts and restructuring experts said.
A judge could rule that the yieldcos must be included in a
SunEdison bankruptcy, analysts said. The companies could also be
sold.
Either way, a potential SunEdison bankruptcy filing would be
unpredictable for the yieldcos because all three companies are
so intertwined.
The filing could come as soon as this week as SunEdison
reaches the end of a grace period set by lenders stemming from
its delayed annual report.
TerraForm Global and Power said in a joint statement to
Reuters that the companies "do not rely substantially on
SunEdison for funding or liquidity" and can support their
operations on their own.
A SunEdison spokesman did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
SunEdison controls TerraForm Power and Global by holding the
majority of their voting shares. On their own, both companies
have stronger financials than their parent.
TerraForm Power, the larger of the two companies, recorded
profit of $2.4 million and debt of $2.5 billion at Sept. 30,
2015, according to its most recent quarterly report. TerraForm
Global reported a loss of $82.9 million and $1.2 billion in debt
the same date.
The companies are valued for the dividends they pay to
investors. Their shares closed Tuesday at $9.52 and $2.58,
respectively, compared to SunEdison's at 40 cents.
The companies' original relationship with SunEdison gave
them call rights - essentially right of first refusal - on
projects in the Edison pipeline. But the future of those
projects is in jeopardy because of SunEdison's financial
problems, which also threatens the yieldcos future revenues.
A SunEdison bankruptcy could further dampen the yieldcos'
prospects.
SunEdison has not transferred projects in Uruguay and India
to TerraForm Global on time, the yieldco said in public
documents. TerraForm Power, focused on domestic markets, may
also be at risk of not receiving projects as SunEdison tries to
sell off assets in Colorado. nL2N17C016
"If the yieldco never receives any additional assets in the
future, they're stuck with limited income every month, as the
sun shines and wind blows," said Jeffrey Osborne, an analyst at
Cowen & Co who covers SunEdison.
A SunEdison bankruptcy could also cause defaults in the
credit agreements at the individual projects for TerraForm
Global and Power, but the banks are unlikely to call in the debt
as long as the projects are performing, said Swami Venkataraman,
an analyst at Moody's Investors Service Inc.
The yieldcos also rely on SunEdison to make interest
payments for them - longstanding arrangements worth tens of
millions of dollars each year. Those agreements could be nixed
in bankruptcy, according to a public filing, leaving both of
them to fend for themselves.
Both companies, which have no employees of their own, also
rely on SunEdison for back office functions. But hiring staff,
Venkataraman said, would not push either yieldco into
bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Brian Thevenot)