TOKYO Jan 17 SunEdison, a unit of
U.S.-based MEMC Electronic Materials, said on Tuesday
that it would build solar power plants with total capacity of
1,000 megawatts in Japan over the next five years at a cost of
around 350 billion yen ($4.56 billion).
The company said it would seek investors to share in the
cost of the projects.
The move was spurred by Japan's introduction of a new scheme
from July, under which utilities are required to buy all
electricity output from solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and
small-sized hydro power plants at preset rates for up to 20
years.