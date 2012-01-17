TOKYO Jan 17 SunEdison, a unit of U.S.-based MEMC Electronic Materials, said on Tuesday that it would build solar power plants with total capacity of 1,000 megawatts in Japan over the next five years at a cost of around 350 billion yen ($4.56 billion).

The company said it would seek investors to share in the cost of the projects.

The move was spurred by Japan's introduction of a new scheme from July, under which utilities are required to buy all electricity output from solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and small-sized hydro power plants at preset rates for up to 20 years.