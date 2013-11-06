* Says may spin off some solar plants into a public entity
Nov 6 SunEdison Inc broke even in the
third quarter after posting two straight quarterly losses and
said it could spin off some solar power plants next year into a
new publicly listed company.
SunEdison shares rose 8 percent to $11.22 on Wednesday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company is focusing on its higher margin business of
developing solar farms and already has plans to spin off its
semiconductor business in a $250-million initial public offering
in the first quarter of 2014.
SunEdison said on Wednesday that it could drop some solar
power plants into a new entity rather than sell them to
customers, like it usually does.
"Basically it's a public vehicle that will be spun out and
it's going to generate $40-$50 million in cash flow. It's just a
way for them to maximize return potential for shareholders,"
S&P Capital IQ analyst Angelo Zino said.
U.S. companies are experimenting with innovative financing
structures to lower cost of capital and maximize returns. For
example, SolarCity Corp launched bonds backed by solar
assets earlier this month.
"Now that we are starting to see some stability in the solar
space, it's starting to create opportunities for companies to
raise cheaper financing and new vehicles to raise capital to do
more projects," Zino said.
He said other U.S. solar companies such as First Solar Inc
and SunPower Corp could also look at
innovative financing options in the coming months.
BREAKING EVEN
SunEdison said it expected to retain 100 megawatt (MW) to
105 MW of solar energy projects in 2013, higher than its
previous estimate of 75 MW to 100 MW.
"When we retain (the projects), we can drop them into any of
the various public vehicles that are available or that we will
be developing," Chief Financial Officer Brian Wuebbels told
analysts on a post-earnings conference call.
However, retaining projects could lower SunEdison's revenue
as it will not be able to recognize revenue or margins
associated with the sale of a project, Wuebbels said.
A 75 percent rise in SunEdison's solar energy business
revenue helped the company break even on an adjusted basis in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had
expected a loss of 12 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, continued weakness in prices in the company's
silicon wafer and solar businesses pushed it to a net loss.
Net loss was $108 million, or 47 cents per share, in the
third quarter compared with a profit of $37 million, or 16 cents
per share, a year earlier.