Aug 7 Silicon wafer maker SunEdison Inc's quarterly loss widened as sales in its solar energy business fell about 72 percent.

The net loss widened to $102.9 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter from $77.2 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue halved to $401.3 million.

The solar energy business designs, installs, finances, and maintains solar power plants. SunEdison was previously known as MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.