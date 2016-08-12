NEW YORK Aug 12 A U.S. judge denied a request
by shareholders of SunEdison Inc for an official
committee to represent them in the bankruptcy of the U.S.
renewable power plant developer, which the judge described as
"hopelessly insolvent."
In a setback for equity holders hoping to recover some of
their investment, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart Bernstein said in
his 21-page ruling filed on Friday that the committee was "not
necessary at this time." But he added that shareholders, who
often receive no or very limited recoveries in a bankruptcy,
could renew their efforts if circumstances changed.
SunEdison filed for bankruptcy protection in April after its
aggressive plan to grow through acquisitions failed. Since
seeking court protection from its creditors, the company has
sold off some of its assets.
The judge said that equity committees should be the rare
exception. Official committees are provided a budget by the
bankrupt company to hire lawyers and advisors to carry out
investigations.
The shareholders, many of whom had bought SunEdison shares
before they fell precipitously ahead of its bankruptcy, had
argued that they did not have reliable information about the
company's financials.
Lawyers for the shareholders could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Bernstein said that the shareholders' interests will be
represented because the creditors' committee also looks to
maximize value.
"Everyone hopes that these cases will prove to be solvent
and return money to the shareholders, but ... this is
substantially unlikely," Bernstein said in his decision.
The company has yet to file its plan of reorganization with
the court, and on Thursday received an extension of the time
period in which it alone, as opposed to other groups in the
bankruptcy, can propose the plan.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)