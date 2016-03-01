Feb 29 SunEdison Inc said in a
regulatory filling on Monday that it has delayed filing its
annual report due to ongoing internal investigations by the
company, based on allegations made by former company executives
concerning the accuracy of its expected financial position.
The company said that the audit committee, advised by
independent counsel and with the assistance of accounting and
financial advisers, had initiated an inquiry in late 2015 based
on those allegations. (1.usa.gov/1LR74Vu)
SunEdison said that the audit committee has found no
wrongdoing based on the allegations although the process is
still underway.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard
Orr)