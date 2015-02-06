(Shortens headline) Feb 6 Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd : * Board approved investment proposal for formation of a jv company with daido

die & mold steel solutions, daido steel * Source text: Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 06, 2015, inter alia, transacted the following: 1. The Board of Directors of the Company has noted the appointment of Shri Pradip Kumar Das as nominee Director of IDBI Bank Limited in Place of Shri Sonam Tashi Bodh. 2. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed CS. Mukesh D. Parakh, Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditors of the Company Financial Year 2014 - 2015. 3. The Board of Directors of the Company has re-constituted the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee & constituted Risk Management Committee. 4. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the investment proposal for formation of a Joint Venture Company with Daido Die & Mold Steel Solutions Co. Ltd. and Daido Steel Co. Ltd. * Further company coverage

