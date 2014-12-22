BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
Dec 22 Sunflower Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 157 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wd7TOT (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court dealt health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with rival Cigna a likely death blow on Friday when it upheld a lower court's decision stopping the deal.