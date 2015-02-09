PARIS Feb 9 Ukraine's sunflower oil exports are estimated to drop nearly 9 percent this season due to a fall in output and under pressure from a rise in India's import tax on edible oils, Ukrainian consultancy APK-Inform said on Monday.

In a presentation to an oilseeds conference in Barcelona, APK-Inform Marketing Director Svetlana Synkovska pegged Ukrainian sunoil exports in 2014/15 at 3.75 million tonnes, down from 4.12 million in 2013/14.

In neighbouring Russia, where the sunseed crop also fell last year, sunflower oil exports would fall 13 percent to 1.45 million tonnes, the consultancy estimated.

"Exports are difficult due to the political situation, the exchange rate changing all the time and also because India, the biggest buyer of Ukrainian sunflower oil, implemented a duty on vegetable oil imports," Synkovska told Reuters by telephone ahead of her presentation.

India in late December raised the import tax on crude edible oils and refined oils by 5 percentage points each to protect local farmers from rising imports from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Ukraine's hryvnia plunged about 30 percent against the dollar on Thursday, worsening a fall triggered by the country's financial crisis since fighting started in eastern regions where pro-Russian rebels have seized new ground. In Russia, the rouble also lost about half of its value against the dollar since July.

An official at one of India's biggest edible oil importers, said there had not been any change in imports from Ukraine so far and that the political turmoil had not affected shipments.

APK-Inform did not expect the two Black Sea countries to loose market share this season. It would even continue to rise, with a combined 77 percent share of in world exports of sunflower oil, up one point from the previous season.

This would be linked to an overall fall in world sunflower oil trade, Synkovska said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, editing by David Evans)