BRIEF-Onesavings Bank reports strong Q1 performance
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
June 4 SunGard, a financial software maker, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an initial public offering of its common stock.
JP Morgan, Barclays and Goldman Sachs are among the underwriters to the IPO, the company said. (1.usa.gov/1Q97223) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 135.5 million lira ($38.38 million) versus 129.6 million lira year ago